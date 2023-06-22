Windrush scandal: Fears of victims missing out on compensation
Victims of the Windrush scandal may be missing out on the compensation and documents they are entitled to, a support group has warned.
In 2018 it emerged that thousands of people had been wrongly classed as illegal immigrants.
But the Reading Windrush Alliance said it was concerned the complexity of the government compensation scheme meant many victims had not come forward.
The government said it was committed to "righting the wrongs" of the scandal.
Reading Windrush Alliance received government funding for outreach work to promote the compensation and document schemes.
But Pastor Josh Wilson, from the alliance, said he was "terrified" many had not come forward.
"I am aware there is an unknown number of people that this is still an issue for - and it may not be made clear until they go on holiday and having trouble getting back," he said.
"You shouldn't need good legal advice to prove you've been here for 50 years and have been a good citizen.
"I'm very concerned. This should not have happened in the first place and the government could put it right if it wanted to."
HMT Empire Windrush docked in Tilbury, Essex, on 22 June 1948.
Its 492 passengers, and others who arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971, became known as the Windrush generation and went on to help with post-war labour shortages and rebuilding the UK's battered economy.
Many of those who came became manual workers, drivers, cleaners, and nurses in the newly-established NHS.
In April 2018, it was revealed the UK Home Office had kept no records of those granted permission to stay, and had not issued the paperwork they needed to confirm their status.
Those affected were unable to prove they were in the country legally and were prevented from accessing healthcare, work and housing.
Compensation for the injustice and help acquiring documentation was offered. But there are concerns the complexity of the schemes are still putting people off.
Paul Morrison's mother was one of the Windrush generation who arrived in Britain from Jamaica in the 1960s.
He later joined her as a young man in 1986, but does not have a British passport.
The 59-year-old is currently waiting to see if a claim for compensation has been successful, having completed a 40-page form.
He said he "fears" being asked to leave the country.
"I can't remember what I was doing when I was three years old - I can't remember those things, " he said.
"They are not making it easy - this form from the home office is putting off a lot of people from coming forward.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "I and the whole of government remain absolutely committed to righting the wrongs of the Windrush scandal.
"Already we have paid or offered more than £72 million in compensation to those affected ... but we know there is more to do, and will work tirelessly to make sure such an injustice is never repeated."
