Forbury Gardens victims' memorial to be unveiled three years on
- Published
A permanent stone memorial to three men murdered during a terrorist attack in a park is to be unveiled.
James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails died within minutes of being stabbed by Khairi Saadallah in Forbury Gardens, Reading, in June 2020.
He was sentenced to a whole-life jail term for their murders.
Three years to the day after the attack, the town's community will come together to remember the three men and those injured.
The permanent memorial stone has been designed in collaboration with the families of Mr Furlong, 36, Mr Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and Mr Wails 49, and members of the community.
It will be unveiled at a short private ceremony in Forbury Gardens on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a private church service at nearby St Laurence's Church.
A civic memorial service will be held in the gardens at 19:00 BST, with a flower-laying ceremony by families and friends, followed by a minute's silence.
Residents will also be able to pay their respects at the permanent memorial stone, which will be positioned at the Forbury Bandstand.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on Reading Borough Council's Facebook page for people unable to attend.
At 21:45, three beams of light will be shone into the sky from the gardens' historic Maiwand Lion. The war memorial sculpture became a symbol of the town's solidarity in the days and weeks following the attacks.
Council Leader Jason Brock said: "I am sure that I'm far from alone in always thinking of James, Joe and David whenever I walk through our historic Forbury Gardens.
"It will be forever important that we, as a town, continue to demonstrate our unity in the face of an act of terror that sought to divide us."
