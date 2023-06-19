Reading exhibition marks 75th anniversary of Windrush arrival
- Published
An exhibition telling the story of the Windrush generation who made Reading their home is set to open.
The display at Reading Museum charts the story of the West Indian migrants and features local families' keepsakes, recordings and pictures.
It is one of several projects and events being held in the town to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush in 1948.
Windrush Lives is on show at the museum on Blagrave Street until November.
HMT Empire Windrush docked in Tilbury, Essex, on 22 June 1948.
The ship brought 492 passengers to the UK from a number of Caribbean islands including Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.
Reading is thought to have the highest density per head of population of Barbadians outside Barbados.
Rodney Harewood is leading the project which features artefacts, stories and testaments from across all of Reading's Caribbean Island communities.
He said: "We've created the exhibition to honour and celebrate the anniversary. As you see the artefacts and talk about the stories it really takes you through their experiences."
A Windrush thanksgiving service is being held at Reading Concert Hall on 15 July, the following day a family fun and sports day, featuring an international cricket match, is planned at Palmer Park.
A Windrush elders panel discussion hosted by Dr Marcia Burrowes of the University of West Indies is set to be held on 28 October.
The project has been staged through National Lottery Heritage and Reading Borough Council funding.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.