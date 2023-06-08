Reading residents work to transform neglected open space
A group of neighbours and business owners have been planting flowers and herbs to transform an open space.
Nahulasalingam Abiram runs a convenience shop in Coronation Square, Southcote, Reading, and contacted The Wildlife Trusts for help.
The trust's Nextdoor Nature project aims to give communities the advice and support they need to make their areas better for wildlife and people.
Mr Abiram said it was "time to give back to this community".
He described how he would regularly find needles, beer cans and plastic bottles strewn around the area.
"The clean up has made a huge difference in the area," he told the BBC, explaining: "There's less anti-social behaviour and it's become a nicer place for the community to come together.
"As a community and with the support of Nextdoor Nature we came together under one umbrella to make this happen."
He said future improvement plans included painting the buildings, a family fun day and a Sunday market in July.
Mr Abiram added: "We also have formed street pastors and 'mini-police', which is an initiative with Thames Valley Police to help keep the area safe and clean.
"Most importantly, we will continue to work together as a community to make it a better place to live."
