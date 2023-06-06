'Brave Goose' book helps children understand Ukraine war
- Published
A Ukrainian music teacher has created an illustrated book of poems to help children understand and cope with the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Nadia Sadoviak, from Newbury, Berkshire, said the book was helping children in her homeland "cope with a situation they can barely understand".
The book features "Brave Goose", pictured in different guises and roles including a medic and a volunteer.
"I think about helping children all the time," Ms Sadoviak explained.
She added: "I'm always trying to find new ways to connect with them and create positivity.
"Although it is not possible to find positivity about the terrible situation in Ukraine, I have had positive feedback about how useful the children there are finding this book to help them cope with a situation they can barely understand."
Ms Sadoviak has now had copies made in the UK and said she wants to share it with as many Ukrainian children living in Berkshire as possible.
Originally from Ivano Frankivsk, in western Ukraine, she has worked as a music teacher for 25 years and started painting three years ago, using a technique called neurographic art which she said can stimulate new neural pathways by combining art and psychology.
Ms Sadoviak will launch her book at Newbury Library on 14 June.
Janine Lewis, West Berkshire Council's culture, leisure, sport and countryside lead, said: "Nadia is a regular visitor there [the library] and has helped many people through her art at our weekly Educafe sessions.
"It also seems particularly appropriate that she should launch her book here as we have just been awarded Library of Sanctuary status in recognition of its work in welcoming and supporting refugees and others seeking sanctuary."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.