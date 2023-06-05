Reading terror inquest: Killer's deportation stalled before murders
- Published
Efforts to deport a Libyan refugee stalled shortly before he murdered three men in a terrorist attack, a coroner has heard.
Khairi Saadallah could not be deported as he was facing charges, including eating a police station mattress, the pre-inquest hearing was told.
However, the charges were dropped just days before he stabbed James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails in Forbury Gardens, Reading, in 2020.
Saadallah was jailed for life in 2021.
He was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.
The refugee, then aged 25, shouted "Allahu akhbar" as he fatally stabbed the three friends on the evening of 20 June.
Previously, on 24 July 2019, he was arrested and taken to Reading police station, the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice was told.
Nicholas Moss KC, counsel to the inquest, said in court papers: "On that date, Saadallah is said to have... spat at a detention officer after arrest and damaged a mattress by eating it."
He was charged with being drunk and disorderly, destroying or damaging property and assault by beating of an emergency worker, the hearing was told.
On 28 May 2020, the Home Office emailed Thames Valley Police stating it was considering a plan to deport Saadallah but was unable to "until the impending charges had been dealt with", the coroner heard.
Four days later the charges were dropped, 19 days before the murders.
Mr Moss said the Crown Prosecution Service had been asked why the case was not pursued.
Judge Coroner Lord Justice Fulford told the court "no relevant stone will be left unturned" during the inquest.
