Caversham sewer collapse: Road closes for two weeks of repairs
The closure of a busy road has begun for two weeks of repairs after a sewer collapsed.
Thames Water said emergency work was needed to fix the pipe on Church Street in Caversham, Reading.
The pipe broke two weeks ago and Reading Borough Council said residents were at "imminent risk" of sewer flooding.
Thames Water had to remove sewage by tankers so residents could continue to flush their loos.
The water firm has apologised for the inconvenience of the works but said a full road closure was needed due to the "location and complexities of this work."
Business owners in the area have been told they can claim back any losses as a result of the works.
But Chris Walton, who owns Walton's Jewellers on nearby Prospect Street and chairs the Caversham Trader's Association, said he believed the closure would hit businesses hard.
He explained: "We know that the footfall in Caversham this week is going to be just dropping off the edge... we're expecting it to be 78% down."
