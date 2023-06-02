Reading fire headquarters homes plan approved
- Published
Plans to replace the former Berkshire fire headquarters with 54 homes has been approved.
Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst, Reading, closed two years ago and crews were relocated to Theale Fire Station.
Residents had raised concerns about disruption and being overlooked by the new homes.
But Reading Borough Council approved the plans by Bellway Homes for 31 houses and 23 flats, 30% of which would be affordable homes.
The station served as the headquarters for Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service until 2014, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Bellway bought the site in May last year and initially applied to create 63 homes, later amending the redevelopment plan to 54.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.