Kyron Lee: Cyclist hit by car and fatally stabbed, jury hears
Five men murdered a cyclist with machetes after knocking him down in a stolen car, a court has heard.
Kyron Lee, 21, was slashed or stabbed 14 times in Slough, Berkshire, in October 2022, Reading Crown Court heard.
Khalid Nur, 21, Mohammed Elgamri, 19, and Fras Seedahmed, 18, as well as two absent defendants, murdered Mr Lee in a "planned execution", prosecutors said.
Yakoub Tarafi, 19, faces two counts of assisting an offender.
The four men in court deny the charges against them.
One of the absent defendants, Yaqhub Mussa, 22, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murdering Mr Lee, the jury was told.
Prosecutor Michael Shaw said a further murder suspect fled to Spain and has not been seen since.
'Multiple machetes'
Mr Lee was sent flying over the roof of the car when it collided with him in Earls Lane at about 20:45 BST on 2 October, Mr Shaw said.
The prosecutor said: "He got up and ran. The attackers, having stabbed him in the street where he fell, gave chase.
"He was murdered in effectively a planned execution... with multiple machetes or large knives."
Mr Lee died at the scene after suffering injuries to his chest, leg, head and arm, the court was told.
Mr Elgamri, a university student of Gallions Reach, London, most likely struck the final and fatal leg wound in Waterman Court, the jury heard.
The jury was shown CCTV footage which allegedly captured the attack and the defendants' movements.
Another student, Mr Seedahmed, of Surrey Avenue, Slough, drove the car, the court was told.
Mr Mussa and Mr Nur, of Graylands Close, Slough, were stopped at airports after trying to leave the country, Mr Shaw said.
Mr Tarafi drove Mr Elgamri and Mr Seedahmed away from Slough, the prosecutor told the jury.
He said the alleged organiser of the attack - Mohamed Abdulle, 20, of Kenbury Drive, Slough - would face a separate trial.
The trial continues.
