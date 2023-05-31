Reading fire headquarters could be replaced with 54 homes
- Published
Plans to replace the former Berkshire fire headquarters with 54 homes are set to be decided.
Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst, Reading, closed two years ago, with the crew based there being relocated to Theale Fire Station in September 2021.
The station also previously served as the headquarters for Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service until 2014.
Developer Bellway Homes has now submitted plans to Reading Borough Council to turn the site into housing.
The developer bought the site in May last year and initially applied to create 63 homes, later amending the redevelopment plan to 54.
Of those, the Bellway Homes is proposing to build 13 one-bed, seven two-bed and three three-bed flats, as well as 23 three-bedroom and eight four-bedroom houses.
The application has been recommended for conditional approval by planning officer Ethne Humphreys.
In her report, she said the development would meet the town's housing needs as 30% of the homes would be affordable.
Reading councillors are preparing to vote on the plans at a planning committee meeting.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.