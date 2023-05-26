Reading fire: Friar Street closed as crews tackle building blaze
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial building in Reading.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Friar Street at 14:11 BST on Friday. The road has since been cordoned off.
A team of seven crews are fighting the fire, which broke out on the second floor of the building.
Local residents and businesses are being urged to keep windows closed. A firefighter on the scene confirmed no one had been injured.
A spokesman for the fire service said the street was expected to be closed for the next 24 hours, while crews get the blaze under control and make the scene safe.
Bus services have been delayed due to road closures and people are being warned to avoid the area if possible.
Fire crews from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Whitley Wood, Theale, Wokingham, Crowthorne and Bracknell are on the scene.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service released an update at 16:40 BST, which said: "Please continue to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency services clear access to the scene and if you are using public transport in the area, please find an alternative route.
"As a precaution, we are advising residents and businesses to keep windows and doors shut if you live or work in the immediate area affected.
"Emergency services are likely to remain on the scene for some time. Thank you for your ongoing patience and cooperation."
