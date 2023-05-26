Olivia Perks: Army missed chance to stop cadet's suicide, coroner says
The Army missed opportunities to prevent the suicide of a "positive and bubbly" officer cadet, a coroner has concluded.
Olivia Perks, 21, was found hanged in her room at Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire on 6 February 2019.
It was heard during the inquest that information about a suicide attempt in July 2018 was not passed on to commanding officers.
The Army said it was "deeply sorry" for its "systemic and individual failings".
The inquest at Reading Town Hall was told Ms Perks felt an "overwhelming sense of embarrassment" after spending the night in an officer's room five days before her death.
She had been attending the Falklands Ball and the coroner said the chain of command missed an opportunity to get Ms Perks seen by a doctor after that night.
The inquest, which took place over 16 days, heard Ms Perks fell victim to a "complete breakdown in welfare support" during her time at the academy.
She previously attempted to end her life during a visit to the Royal Engineers in Dorset the summer before, but was deemed at "low risk" of trying again.
Ms Perks was back on duty two days later and warned she risked losing her place at the academy if she engaged in similar behaviour again.
Coroner Alison McCormick said: "The risks to Olivia were not managed in accordance with the Army policy for the risk management of vulnerable people.
"There was a missed opportunity by the chain of command to recognise the risk which the stress of her situation (after the Falklands Ball) posed to Olivia and a medical assessment should have been, but was not, requested.
"It is not possible to know what the outcome would have been had a medical assessment taken place, but it is possible that measures would have been put in place which could have prevented Olivia's death."
