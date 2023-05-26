Caversham sewer collapse: Road to shut for two weeks of repairs
Repairs to a collapsed sewer will result in a busy stretch of road being closed for two weeks.
Thames Water said emergency work was needed to fix the pipe on Church Street in Caversham, Reading.
The water firm said sewage was being removed by tankers so "residents can continue to flush their loos and to protect them from flooding."
It said it had delivered letters to residents to warn them of the repair work and diversions from 5 June.
Apologising for the disruption, Thames Water said the full road closure was needed due to the "location and complexities of this work."
