Bracknell Forest Council elects first ever woman leader
- Published
A council has elected its first woman leader in its 50-year history.
Labour took Bracknell Forest Council from the Conservatives in May's local elections after dramatically adding 18 seats to their previous four.
Labour mayor Naheed Ejaz told the authority's annual meeting women were "smashing the glass ceilings" and making history at the council.
Newly-elected council leader Mary Temperton vowed to promote council services at markets and open days.
She leads the first Labour administration at the council since 1997.
After being elected mayor, Ms Ejaz read a passage from the first chapter of the Quran, which she said was called "The opener - the key".
She added: "That's what we are doing today. We are opening a new chapter in Bracknell Forest Council's history.
"You will witness history being made in this chamber. It is with great honour and absolute pleasure that I take upon myself the service and duty of being your first Pakistani Muslim mayor.
"Smashing the glass ceilings, we will leave a legacy for all those girls and women who want to reach for the skies and walk on the galaxies."
Katherine Neil becomes the council's first female deputy leader.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.