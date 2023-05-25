Reading's new Green Park Station to receive first passengers
A new £20m railway station will welcome its first guests later before it formally opens this weekend.
Reading Green Park station, south-west of the Berkshire town, is close to sites being developed for businesses and more than 1,100 new homes.
It will be served by half-hourly trains between Reading and Basingstoke in Hampshire.
Local politicians and rail bosses will view the station before it opens to the public on Saturday.
The facility, built by Reading Borough Council, Network Rail and Great Western Railway (GWR), was originally due to open in 2020.
Councillor Tony Page, in charge of transport for the borough, said it would be an option for football fans heading to the Reading FC stadium.
Joanna Grew, a Network Rail director, said the station would also reduce traffic on the A33.
It is the town's first new railway station since the opening of Reading West in 1906.
