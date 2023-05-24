West Berkshire: Cash boost for cycling and walking projects
Funding for cycling and walking schemes has been secured in West Berkshire.
West Berkshire Council said the £275,000 from the government would go towards four projects.
The schemes include improving the walking and cycling route between Theale and Calcot and a new School Street at Francis Baily School in Thatcham.
Roads near the primary school will be closed at drop-off and pick-up times in a bid to improve safety.
The money will also be used to improve routes adjoining Newbury's Robin Hood Roundabout and connect the planned Stockcross active travel path into the Newbury area network at Speen.
The authority said securing the funding was part its "ongoing commitment" to boost active travel options for residents and reduce emissions.
