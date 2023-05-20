Ruth Perry: Memorial service held for Reading head teacher
Family and friends have gathered for a private memorial service for head teacher Ruth Perry, who took her own life after an Ofsted inspection.
Ms Perry died on 8 January while awaiting the release of the report she knew would rate her primary school in Reading as inadequate.
Speaking during the service at Reading Town Hall, her sister, Julia Waters, paid tribute to the "gifted teacher".
"We love her and miss her dreadfully," she said.
The celebration of Ms Perry's life was also attended by colleagues and pupils from the school, as well as local politicians.
Ms Waters told the congregation: "On behalf of all of Ruth's family, I would like to start by thanking you all for your friendship, love and support during the past, terrible four-and-a-half months.
"As well as being a gifted teacher and dedicated, inspirational head teacher, Ruth was first and foremost a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, sister-in-law, friend."
The Ofsted report, published after Ms Perry's death, downgraded Caversham Primary School's rating from outstanding to inadequate - going from the top to the bottom of the scale.
Her family and friends said she had described the inspection as the worst day of her life and, although she knew the outcome, she had not been permitted to tell her staff.
Ms Perry's death prompted a national debate about the manner and effectiveness of Ofsted inspections.
The National Education Union, school leaders' union NAHT and the Association of School and College Leaders later called for the checks to be halted and reformed, but the Department for Education said they were "hugely important".
