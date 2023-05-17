BFI funding to develop emerging Berkshire film and TV crew
- Published
A project to help train and develop new and emerging film and TV production crew has been awarded £600,000.
Resource Productions CIC, Shinfield Studios and the University of Reading have partnered to create the Berkshire-based scheme.
The aim is to build a larger local skills base and help people find viable routes into the screen industry.
The funding comes from the British Film Institute (BFI) and will cover three years.
It is part of a wider programme of investment by the BFI which will see a total of £9.6m of National Lottery funding to support skills development and training across the UK.
The industry-wide scheme aims to create new opportunities for those from underrepresented backgrounds, individuals upskilling and people over 50 returning to work.
Dominique Unsworth MBE, CEO of Resource Productions CIC, said: "We've all been talking about screen sector skills gaps for so long, now we actually have some resource to enable real action."
Dr Shweta Ghosh, from the University of Reading, said diversity in the film industry was crucial for promoting new perspectives from underrepresented groups.
"It's not just about social justice, it's also about expanding the creative boundaries of filmmaking," she explained
"We can create a more authentic representation of the world on screen and develop inclusive and accessible filmmaking practices by making film production more diverse."
Shinfield Studios is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024 and Nick Smith, joint managing director, said the goal was to build on the area's existing production talent and infrastructure to help address the wider skills shortage and offer a career pathway for local people.
"With Shinfield Studios less than 12 months away from being fully operational, there will be even more opportunity for employment in this rewarding sector," he added.
