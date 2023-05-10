Thames Valley Police officer denies child sex offence
A police sergeant has pleaded not guilty to a child sex offence.
Sgt Cerrig Shardlow, 44, who is based at Slough police station in Berkshire, faces one count of attempted sexual communication with a child.
He remains on unconditional bail following the plea hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday. A trial date has been set for 29 April next year.
Thames Valley Police previously said the officer had been suspended from duty.
