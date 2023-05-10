Newbury attack: Arrests after man seriously injured
A man and teenage boy have been arrested after a man was attacked by a group on a housing estate.
Thames Valley Police said the man was assaulted on Dickens Walk, Newbury, Berkshire, on Monday. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The force has issued stop and search powers across an area bordered between the A339 and Greenham Road.
A 17-year-old boy and a man, 18, from the town, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
