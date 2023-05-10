Sunningdale model maker 'returns home' with £1.5m investment
- Published
A specialist model maker has returned "home" to its original Berkshire site after more than 20 years.
Atom Ltd produces models for Hollywood films and TV props, scale architecture models and prototypes for new product and packaging designs.
It has invested £1.5m transforming the Thorp Building in Sunningdale into its new headquarters and production centre.
The building was first built for its subsidiary Thorp Modelmakers before it was sold and turned into offices.
Using a £930,000 business loan, Atom said it had been able to turn the 6,000sqft (1,829sqm) building into a specialist design and production space, investing in new machinery, including high-tech 3D printers to produce models more efficiently.
Established in 1983, Atom acquired specialist architectural firm Thorp Modelmakers in 1995, which has developed pre-construction models for some of London's most iconic landmarks over its 140-year history, including the redesign of Covent Garden.
'Sign of the future'
The business has gone on to produce props and components for film and TV sets, including Ant Man and Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Netflix hit Bridgerton.
It also announced a further £400,000 to acquire a new 3,000sqft production and storage unit in north Ascot, next to its existing 4,000sqft hub, to produce larger designs "commissioned by internationally renowned artists".
Nick Mines, Atom Ltd co-founder and director, said: "The move into this new facility is both a sign of the future of our business, but also a nod to our history... this really feels like we're moving back home, while also moving to a new level."
He said the business was "going from strength to strength" thanks to the team of experienced and talented designers and crafters.
"The quality of their work means that we're being trusted with larger and grander commissions, and our expansion means that they have the space they need to create amazing things," Mr Mines added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.