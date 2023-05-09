Coronation: A weekend the south will never forget

The Saxton family have arrived at the Old Court to celebrate the Coronation and pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle
The Saxton family went to the Old Court cinema in Windsor to celebrate the Coronation

From watching the Coronation on big screens to being surprised by the Price and Princess of Wales and having lots of cake with neighbours, the weekend just gone was definitely one many people across the south will always remember.

Hundreds of events took place between Saturday and Monday as communities came together to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Dozens braved the rain on Saturday to watch the Coronation being broadcast on big screens in Winchester Cathedral, Bournemouth and Southampton, while on Sunday thousands enjoyed street parties and the Coronation Concert in Windsor.

Then Monday it was time for the Big Help Out which has seen volunteers coming out in force to make a difference in their communities.

Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla waved to crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation on Saturday
Getty Images
Lord President of the Council and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt carried the Sword of State in the procession through Westminster Abbey and she held it until it was exchanged for the Jewelled Sword of Offering which she presented to King Charles III
Dozens of people gathered in Winchester Cathedral to watch the Coronation on a big screen
Lucy Martin
Neighbours organised a street party in Chichester Walk, Merley, in Wimborne, Dorset
Getty Images
Lots of people danced to the music at the Big Lunch at the Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday
Nine-year-old Ludovica was one of the many who joined a street party in Southampton
Many people had lunch together in The Leys, in Witney
Celebrations were also underway in Victoria Park, in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
The team at Dorset County Hospital pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Coronation
Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to members of the public during a surprise walkabout on the Long Walk, near Windsor Castle on Sunday
PA Media
Thousands made their way up the Long Walk for the Coronation Concert
Getty Images
Crowds watched performers inside Windsor Castle grounds during the Coronation Concert on Sunday evening
Getty Images
Katy Perry was one of the several artists who performed on stage during the Coronation Concert
Getty Images
Celebrations in Windsor went on for the entire day on Sunday
Philippa Gedge
Residents organised a street party in Fairfield Road, in Winchester
Residents in Picklers Hill, Abingdon decorated their road with bunting and held a street party to mark the King's Coronation
PA Media
On Monday Prince George, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales toasted marshmallows as they joined volunteers to help renovate and improve the Upton Scouts Hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out
Hailey Larson
Cherwell Collective held a number of volunteer events through the week in the lead up to the Coronation weekend
Empics
Volunteers put their painting skills to good use by giving benches at Islanders Youth and Community Centre in Portland a freshen up
Residents organised a beach clean up in Emsworth, in Hampshire as part of the Big Help Out
Getty Images
Residents in Poundbury, that was built from scratch by King Charles III in accordance with his principles of architecture and urban planning, hosted a street party on Sunday

All pictures subject to copyright

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story