Coronation: A weekend the south will never forget
- Published
From watching the Coronation on big screens to being surprised by the Price and Princess of Wales and having lots of cake with neighbours, the weekend just gone was definitely one many people across the south will always remember.
Hundreds of events took place between Saturday and Monday as communities came together to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.
Dozens braved the rain on Saturday to watch the Coronation being broadcast on big screens in Winchester Cathedral, Bournemouth and Southampton, while on Sunday thousands enjoyed street parties and the Coronation Concert in Windsor.
Then Monday it was time for the Big Help Out which has seen volunteers coming out in force to make a difference in their communities.
All pictures subject to copyright
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.