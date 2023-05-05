Local elections 2023: Leader ousted by 22-year-old as Tories lose council
- Published
A 22-year-old Liberal Democrat candidate has caused a huge upset as he defeated the Conservative leader of the council in Windsor and Maidenhead.
George Blundell ousted Andrew Johnson who saw his Tory party lose overall control of the local authority.
Mr Blundell said: "It's going to be a different life but a life I've chosen and my passion has always been politics - I can't wait to get started."
Elsewhere in Berkshire, Labour kept control of Reading council.
Analysis
Patrick O'Hagan, BBC South political reporter
For six solid hours it was as quiet as could be at the Maidenhead leisure centre where the count for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead took place.
And then just as we hit 4am we got the first result... and what a result it turned out to be.
The Conservative leader of the council Andrew Johnson out, knocked off his perch by baby-faced 22-year-old Liberal Democrat candidate George Blundell.
Cue huge cheers from the men and women in yellow, while all around those in blue rosettes seemed to droop in front of your eyes.
It was a huge personal blow for the Tory leader.
They would never have been expecting to lose their figurehead, and certainly not to a 22-year-old, taking his first steps in politics.
In Reading, only one seat changed hands, with Labour beating the Conservatives into second place in Caversham Heights.
Sixty-four out of 230 councils are counting overnight meaning the majority of results will not be confirmed until later on Friday.
It was the first election in England to require photo ID.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.