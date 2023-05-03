Reading v Wigan: Six arrested over violent disorder after game
- Published
Six people have been arrested after fights involving supporters broke out in a car park following a football match.
The violent disorder started after Reading's home Championship fixture against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Scuffles broke out near to the KFC fast-food restaurant in the Reading Gate Retail Park off the A33.
Those arrested ranged from teenage boys to men aged from 13 to 23. They were all held on suspicion of affray.
All six have since been released on bail while the investigation continues.
The match saw Wigan Athletic relegated from the Championship after Reading drew 1-1 in injury time.
Witnesses and anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage are urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.