Rape charge after woman attacked by stranger in Reading
- Published
A man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked while walking along a main road.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted by a stranger on the A329 Oxford Road in Reading.
The force said the attack happened on Thursday shortly after 23:15 BST.
A 37-year-old man from Ballymena, Northern Ireland has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.