King Charles coronation scene in Lego goes on display
A miniature coronation scene has been unveiled at Legoland ahead of the real thing.
The tiny replica of Buckingham Palace features the King and Queen Consort on the balcony waving to the crowds below, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.
Model makers also built the Windsor Castle coronation concert complete with orchestra and pop group Take That.
It took Legoland more than 1,000 hours to build the new models.
Paula Laughton, the chief model maker at Legoland Windsor, said: "We had six model makers building, and it took about 32,000 Lego pieces overall.
"The bit we are most proud of is really the concert area because there is a lot of detail and to build violins and flutes is quite a task."
She added: "It's always a joy to be able to recreate iconic moments in British history in Lego form, so we couldn't miss the chance to mark this once-in-a-generation moment to recreate a coronation in miniature."
She said the connection between Windsor and the royal family was "as strong as ever".
The models will be on show at Legoland Windsor's Miniland attraction until November.
The real life Royal ceremony will be held on 6 May.
The King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.
