Man charged with rape and strangulation in Slough

The man has been remanded in custody to appear in court next month

A man has been charged with multiple offences, including a rape in Slough.

Thames Valley Police said the charges related to a series of offences that happened on 15 and 24 April.

The 52-year-old, from the town, has also been charged with sexual assault, non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody to appear on 22 May at a court to be confirmed at a later date.

