King Charles: Chocolate bust created to celebrate coronation
A life-sized bust of the King has been made from more than 17 litres (3.7 gallons) of melted chocolate ahead of his coronation.
The sculpture, which weighs more than 23kg (51lbs), was created using about 2,875 Celebrations chocolates.
It took four weeks to make and shows Charles in the uniform he is expected to wear on 6 May.
Miniature bars of Snickers, Mars, Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty were among those used to decorate the model.
It was created by a team of chocolatiers and model makers for Slough-based confectionery firm Mars Wrigley's.
It was designed to show a profile view of King Charles III as close as possible to the image which will soon grace stamps, coins and bank notes.
Emily Owen, senior brand manager, said: "The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny."
The bust is set to go on display at the firm's headquarters in Slough.
The King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.
