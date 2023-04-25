Reading detective awarded for police menopause action group

"I started using all my rest days and my leave to take off shifts, thinking I could catch up on sleep and manage my symptoms. But of course that didn't work." Describing suddenly having no energy, she added: "Then you get the confusion. I genuinely believed I was getting dementia - I wouldn't recognise people I worked with every day and I'd lose words." The action group has also created a network of 50 officers and staff across the force who have been trained to offer peer support. They hold webinars with specialist GPs and provide training for managers.