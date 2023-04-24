Olivia Perks death: Sandhurst cadet was deemed fit to work, inquest hears
An Army officer cadet found hanged at Sandhurst military academy had been deemed fit for training shortly before her death, an inquest has heard.
Olivia Perks, 21, was found dead in her room at the prestigious school in Berkshire on 6 February 2019.
Berkshire Coroner's Court heard Ms Perks' chain of command was aware she had previously attempted suicide.
The inquest was told senior officers had considered her to be at low risk of attempting to take her own life again.
In 2018, Ms Perks was selected for officer training. She was the youngest of 180 cadets and was held in high regard, the court heard.
Colonel Robert Manuel, president of the internal inquiry into her death, told the court that Ms Perks' behaviour became erratic on three occasions while drunk.
After the first, where she attempted to end her life during a Royal Engineers visit in July 2018, she was deemed at low risk of reoccurrence and was later given a "dressing down".
The court heard she had been taken back to Sandhurst early the next day and assessed by mental health professionals, but she was deemed to be doing well enough to return to training.
Following the other two episodes, she was not referred for medical help.
The court heard from a fellow cadet who recalled that during the visit to the Royal Engineers in Dorset, many cadets had got very drunk.
Col Manuel told the inquest he had found a complete breakdown in welfare support at Sandhurst.
Her case was discussed at various meetings but there was "no positive action to support her", the inquest was told.
He said Ms Perks was told not to drink again, but she did on a trip to France and again at a charity ball organised at Sandhurst.
The court heard Ms Perks spent the night in the room of her colour sergeant - the man in day-to-day charge of her training and welfare - following the ball.
Both told bosses nothing had happened but Ms Perks was convinced this would mean the end of her time at Sandhurst, the inquest heard.
The inquest continues.
