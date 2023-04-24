Flooded Royal Berkshire Hospital asks patients to stay away
- Published
The Royal Berkshire Hospital is asking non-emergency patients and visitors to stay away after a burst water pipe caused damage.
The Reading hospital said the burst on Sunday also cut power to a few areas.
In a statement the hospital said "None of the affected areas are unsafe and patients are being well cared for whilst the matter is sorted."
People with non-emergency issues are being urged to use 111 or walk-in centres to relieve pressure on staff.
The hospital said back-up generators were in place to restore power to the small number of areas affected.
Visitors are being asked to reschedule their visits with "only minimal visiting to patients in the North block for the time being", the hospital said.
Carers and visitors to end of life patients are still able to visit as normal.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.