Slough tip staff get bodycams after increase in assaults
- Published
Workers at a household recycling centre in Berkshire will be issued with body-worn cameras in response to an increase in abuse and assaults.
Slough Borough Council said in the latest incident on Tuesday a member of staff was punched in the stomach at Chalvey tip in White Hart Road.
It said the resident had become "irate" after being told there was a charge for disposal of DIY waste.
The victim suffered minor injuries and incident was reported to police.
Thames Valley Police said: "It was reported that an offender verbally abused and punched a man in his fifties in the stomach before driving off at around 16:10 GMT."
Slough's executive director of place and communities, Richard West, said: "The staff at the waste site are doing their jobs, trying to earn a living, in difficult circumstances and they do not deserve to be abused, verbally or physically.
"We understand people may be upset by charges for DIY waste but abusing and then assaulting a member of staff who is trying to help is unacceptable in any circumstances."
Last year, the same council said a resident attempted to hit a refuse worker with a hockey stick before headbutting him because he refused to take contaminated recycling during kerbside collections.
