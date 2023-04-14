King Charles visits Sandhurst for 200th Sovereign's Parade
- Published
King Charles III has attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign's Parade, his first visit to the event as monarch.
In a speech to the 171 graduating officer cadets, he recalled his "nerves, self-doubt and exhaustion" during his own training 50 years ago.
He spoke of his pride in his sons, alumni of the academy, and said he knew how visiting families would be feeling.
Friday's visit came ahead of the coronation on 6 May.
The King addressed families at the event and said he spoke as a father of two alumni of the academy and knew the "immense pride" the families would be feeling.
He told the cadets: "It is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humour you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you."
The King told the crowd he was proud of the role the British Army played in supporting Ukraine and its support for the government's response during the pandemic.
He wished the new officers success for the future.
"We are fortunate to have you, as well as those here today who so loyally support you," he said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.