Memorial walk for Reading head teacher Ruth Perry
A memorial walk for a head teacher who took her own life ahead of an Ofsted inspection report has begun.
Ruth Perry was waiting for the report that would rate her primary school as inadequate when she died in January.
The walk will celebrate Ms Perry's life in education and "everything that's good in schools", organisers said.
Ms Perry's family has blamed her death on the pressure and outcome of the inspection at Caversham Primary in Reading.
The event started at Balmore Walk, overlooking the school, at 13:00 BST.
James Denny, one of the organisers, said the first part of the walk would be a child-friendly event and asked people taking part not to chant or display political slogans.
Walkers are expected to pause in Christchurch Meadows alongside the River Thames for music, speeches and readings.
A second section of the walk, into Reading town centre, will allow people taking part to display placards if they wish to, Mr Denny said.
The Ofsted report, published after Ms Perry's death, downgraded her school's rating from outstanding to inadequate - going from the top to the bottom of the scale.
The National Education Union, school leaders' union NAHT and the Association of School and College Leaders have since called for inspections to be halted.
The Department for Education has said inspections were "hugely important".
Following her death, Ms Perry's family said teaching had been her "passion and vocation" for 32 years and they had been left "devastated" by her death on 8 January.
A family statement said: "We are in no doubt that Ruth's death was a direct result of the pressure put on her by the process and outcome of an Ofsted inspection at her school.
"We do not for an instant recognise Ofsted's 'inadequate' judgement as a true reflection of Ruth's exemplary leadership or of the wonderful school she led."
