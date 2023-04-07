AWE: Nuclear site electricians scrap strike after pay deal

AWE in AldermastonGetty Images
Electricians working on the Mensa project had been due to walk out

Electricians working on a nuclear warhead factory at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Berkshire have called off a planned strike.

About 100 electricians employed NG Bailey to work on AWE's Mensa project had been due to walk out on Wednesday.

Their union, Unite, said a new pay deal had been agreed, equivalent to 9.4% or around £6.50 per hour.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was "a substantial increase" for NG Bailey employees.

Mensa involves the construction of a new warhead assembly facility at AWE.

Last November, in a separate dispute, Unite and Prospect union members employed by AWE also voted to strike over pay.

That strike was averted after AWE offered an average 5% with a £2,275 pre-tax lump sum.

AWE became a non-department public body wholly owned by the MoD in July 2021.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.