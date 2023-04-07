Reading house fire: Second person dies after blaze
- Published
A second person has died following a large house fire.
The blaze, in a terraced house, was reported in Erleigh Road, Reading, shortly after 01:30 BST on Wednesday.
A man in his 90s died in the early hours of Thursday while being treated in hospital.
A woman in her 60s died on Wednesday. Three children remain in a critical condition. Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire had been "confirmed as accidental".
Supt Steve Raffield, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This incident is an absolute tragedy, and first and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who have died and who have been injured.
"The family are being offered support by officers at this extremely difficult time.
"There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances to this fire, although we are conducting an investigation alongside Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service on behalf of the Berkshire coroner.
"Our officers will remain at the scene for some time to come."
The fire was contained to one house and no adjoining properties were affected, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
