Berkshire Egg Run: Hundreds of bikers deliver Easter treats
Hundreds of bikers are converging on Reading later for the annual Berkshire Egg Run.
About 300 bikes, trikes and quads are expected at the event that will see more than 1,000 Easter eggs delivered for children across the county.
Motorcyclists will gather at Stadium Way in Tilehurst before riding to Abbey Rugby Club in Emmer Green.
The Easter eggs will then be distributed by the Rotary Club and Southcote Children's Centre.
The marshalled convoy is due to leave Tilehurst at 12:30 BST and will pass through Pangbourne, Whitchurch in Oxfordshire, and Sonning Common.
Thames Vale Vultures Motorcycle Owners Group, which organises the event, says the ride will be slow so all types and sizes of bikes can participate.
Easter eggs have been donated by club members, local businesses, community groups and residents.
Last year, organisers collected 1,283 eggs, which were delivered by 301 motorcyclists and 40 pillion riders.
