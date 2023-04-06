Reading: Woman's death at marina 'not suspicious'
- Published
The death of a woman whose body was found in a marina is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The woman, aged in her fifties, was recovered from the water at the Thames and Kennet Marina near Reading on Saturday morning.
Thames Valley Police said officers had now determined that her death was not suspicious.
A man from Caversham arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action to be taken.
Det Chf Insp Wojciech Spyt said: "We commenced immediate inquiries, and we are now in a position to confirm that there is no ongoing criminal investigation.
"The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, but not believed to be suspicious."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.