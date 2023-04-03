Reading marina death: Arrested man released with no further action

Police were called to the Thames and Kennet Marina shortly after 10:30 BST

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a marina in Berkshire has been released.

The woman's body was recovered from the water at the Thames and Kennet Marina near Reading on Saturday morning.

Thames Valley Police said a 61-year-old man from Caversham has since been released with no further action to be taken.

The force said the woman's death is being treated as "unexplained".

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we investigate the circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who has died."

