Reading marina death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a marina.
Officers recovered the body from water at the Thames and Kennet Marina in Caversham, Reading, shortly after being called to the scene at 10:30 BST.
Police have put a scene watch in place while investigations are carried out and appealed for information.
The force said a 61-year-old man from Caversham was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Det Insp Richard Pickering said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman's death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.
"There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.
"Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident."
