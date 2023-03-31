Thomas Parker murder: Man jailed for horseshoe attack

Thomas ParkerPolice handout
Thomas Parker was killed after becoming involved in an argument at Reading train station
By PA Media
A man who murdered a fellow train passenger by hitting him on the head with a horseshoe has been jailed.

Kirkpatrick Virgo attacked 24-year-old Thomas Parker on a platform at Reading station after a journey on 30 July.

Reading Crown Court heard it followed an argument between the pair after one of the 42-year-old defendant's friends was told to turn their music down.

Virgo, from Slough, was found guilty of murder and has been sentenced to 21 years and 123 days in prison.

