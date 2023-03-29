Maidenhead track-side fire causes disruption to rail services
A fire next to a main rail line is causing widespread disruption to rail services.
Fire crews discovered an electrical blaze beside the track near Maidenhead Station in Berkshire at about 07:00 BST.
Network Rail said it was investigating the cause.
It said all services to London Paddington would be disrupted for the rest of the day and into tomorrow morning.
The track operator said: "London Paddington and Reading stations are currently very busy and we will have extra staff on hand to assist travellers for the evening peak.
"Our teams are working hard to reopen two of the four lines between Reading and Slough, following the reopening of the two main lines earlier today."
The fire has also disrupted services between Worcester Shrub Hill and Hereford, while trains between Marlow and Maidenhead via Bourne End have been cancelled, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
Earlier disruption to trains between Oxford and Banbury has ended, the firm added.
The Elizabeth Line has no service between Maidenhead and Reading, severe delays between Maidenhead and Hayes & Harlington and minor delays between Whitechapel and Abbey Wood, according to Transport for London.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews extinguished the blaze using dry powder.
