Man guilty of murdering train passenger with horseshoe at Reading station
A man who killed a fellow passenger with a horseshoe after a row about music being played on their train has been found guilty of murder.
Kirkpatrick Virgo attacked Thomas Parker, 24, on a platform at Reading station after the journey on 30 July.
It followed an argument between the pair after Virgo's friends were told to turn the music down.
Virgo, 42, from Slough, had previously admitted manslaughter and carrying an offensive weapon but denied murder.
During a trial at Reading Crown Court, the jury heard the row started at about 23:00 GMT when Mr Parker's brother Craig, 27, told one of Virgo's friends to turn the music down.
The two groups shouted at each other before the altercation was ended by off-duty police officers.
Virgo then followed the Parker brothers after the train arrived at Reading station, the jury was told.
Craig Parker told the court he went to be sick behind a pillar after feeling ill from a McDonald's milkshake he had consumed during the journey.
"Once I vomited I felt Tom looking over me, making sure I was all right," he said, adding: "Then it happened, so quickly, Tom was on the floor in front of me."
The court heard Virgo had followed the group, removing a heavy metallic horseshoe from his rucksack, which he then used to hit Thomas Parker in the head.
Virgo, who claimed he acted because he thought he was about to be attacked, told jurors he bought the horseshoe as a "lucky charm" from an antiques shop and was carrying it because he had not got around to hanging it on a door.
Mr Parker, a golf greenkeeper, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virgo will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.
