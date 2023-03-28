Knife charge for Slough school intruder suspect

St Joseph's Catholic School in SloughGoogle
Concerns were raised about an intruder at the school on Monday morning

A man has been charged with possessing a knife after reports of an intruder at a secondary school in Berkshire.

It follows an incident at St Joseph's Catholic School in Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, at about 09:50 BST on Monday.

A 24-year-old man, from west London, was charged with possession of a bladed article and a public order offence, Thames Valley Police said.

He was remanded in custody and is due before Reading magistrates.

