Knife charge for Slough school intruder suspect
A man has been charged with possessing a knife after reports of an intruder at a secondary school in Berkshire.
It follows an incident at St Joseph's Catholic School in Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, at about 09:50 BST on Monday.
A 24-year-old man, from west London, was charged with possession of a bladed article and a public order offence, Thames Valley Police said.
He was remanded in custody and is due before Reading magistrates.
