Ruth Perry: Ofsted urged to pause inspections after teacher death
- Published
Education unions have called for Ofsted inspections to be paused in the wake of the death of a head teacher.
Ruth Perry, head at Caversham Primary School in Reading, took her own life while waiting for the publication of a report that downgraded her school from outstanding to inadequate.
The National Education Union and school leaders' union NAHT have both called for inspections to be temporarily halted.
Ofsted has been asked for a comment.
Ms Perry's family said the 53-year-old had described the inspection in November as the worst day of her life.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "It is clear that school leaders up and down the country are placed under intolerable pressure by the current approach.
"It cannot be right that we treat dedicated professions in this way. Something has to change. Whilst it should never take a tragedy like this to prompt action, this has to be a watershed moment.
"The anger and hurt being expressed currently by school staff is palpable. It is essential that all policy makers, including Ofsted, listen and respond.
"Given the strength of feeling and the need for a period of calm reflection, Ofsted should pause inspections this week."
'Counterproductive stress'
Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Given recent events and widespread concerns about leaders' wellbeing, it's the height of insensitivity for Ofsted to be going into schools or colleges this week.
"Ofsted should pause all its inspections and reflect upon the unmanageable and counterproductive stress they cause for school leaders, and the impact on leaders."
Ms Perry's sister, Julia Waters, has called for schools to "boycott Ofsted".
Flora Cooper, executive head of John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire, tweeted Ms Waters' plea and said she had refused access to inspectors who were due to visit on Tuesday.
She tweeted: "I've just had the call. I've refused entry. This is an interesting phone call. Doing this for everyone for our school staff everywhere!"
A petition calling for education secretary Gillian Keegan and Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman to review the inspection and to make changes to the inspection system has so far gathered more than 40,000 signatures.
In the report seen by the BBC but yet to be published on the Ofsted website, the watchdog rated the school as "inadequate", the lowest rating.
Matthew Purves, Ofsted regional director for the south east, said: "We were deeply saddened by Ruth Perry's tragic death.
"Our thoughts remain with Mrs Perry's family, friends and everyone in the Caversham Primary School community."
