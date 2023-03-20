Covid: Memorial woodland to honour loved ones lost during pandemic
A memorial woodland is set to be planted to remember those who died during the pandemic.
Wokingham Borough Council is planning to plant about 6,600 native trees on about 8 hectares (20 acres) of land in Finchampstead.
It would also see a sculpture or memorial installed and aims to honour those who have died and give people access to a place for reflection.
Planting is expected to start in September and finish early next year.
The authority said the idea for the woodland, north of California Country Park, had seen cross-party support "as the pandemic has sadly claimed hundreds of lives in the borough since March 2020".
Council leader Clive Jones said: "Many in the borough are still coming to terms with the past few years' events.
"It's important that people have a peaceful space to reflect on these things and to know that, as a community, we stand together and recognise those who are still grieving as well as those who are no longer with us.
"The site for the woodland is on council-owned land on the south-eastern corner of Rooks Nest Farm and would become an extension of California Country Park."
The authority is set to agree a budget of £188,385 for the woodland on Tuesday.
