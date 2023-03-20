GP Stephen Cox trial: Jury fails to reach verdicts over indecent assault charges
- Published
A jury has been discharged in the trial of a GP accused of indecently assaulting patients.
Dr Stephen Cox, 63, was charged with eight counts of indecent assault against female patients.
He was found not guilty on one count, but the jury at Reading Crown Court failed to reach verdicts on all the other counts.
The charges related to his time at the former Ralph's Ride Practice in Bracknell between 1987 and 1997.
