Overturned lorry shuts A34 near Newbury in Berkshire
- Published
An overturned lorry has closed a major route through Berkshire.
The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) lorry tipped over on the northbound carriageway of the A34 near Newbury at about 05:00 GMT.
National Highways says the road is closed between the A4 at Speen and the A339 at Snelsmore Common.
Diversions are in place through Chieveley - motorists are being urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey.
Details are yet to be released about any injuries.
