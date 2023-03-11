Slough Borough Council increases council tax by 9.99%
- Published
Slough Borough Council is to raise its council tax by 9.99%.
The authority is one of three in England given dispensation by the government to increase bills above the 4.99% cap without holding a referendum.
The council effectively declared bankruptcy in 2021 after it racked up a £760m borrowing debt and a £357m deficit.
Along with the council tax increase, it also plans to sell up to £600m of assets and make £22.4m of cuts.
Speaking at Thursday's full council meeting, financial oversight councillor Rob Anderson said Slough's council tax base was "too low" to be sustainable and its council tax income was much lower than that of other local authorities.
Conservative group leader Dexter Smith called the rise "unjustified" and "unacceptable", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The government also granted permission for Croydon London Borough Council and Thurrock Council in Essex to raise council tax above the 4.99% limit.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.