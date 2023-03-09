Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani: Two men guilty of temple stab murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed outside a Hindu temple.
Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found injured in the temple car park in Keel Drive on 30 August 2022 and died later in hospital.
Hassan Al-Kubanji, 22, of Pimlico, London, and drug dealer Riaz Miah, 21, of no fixed address, were convicted by a jury at Reading Crown Court.
The judge adjourned sentencing until 3 April.
Miah previously pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine as well as possessing a blade in public.
The jury found Al-Kubanji, of Peabody Avenue, not guilty of the same three offences.
A third defendant, Miguel Parian John, 42, of Concorde Way, Slough, was found guilty of assisting an offender and two counts of blade possession but was cleared of two counts of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
In a previous statement, Mr Kayani's wife described him as "a loving son, caring brother, selfless friend and proud Muslim man".
She said he was "a truly indescribable husband, a proud loving family member of the Kayani family as well as flying through his career at Virgin Atlantic always looking dashing as ever, beaming with pride in his uniform".
His family added: "If you knew Rafaqit, you knew that there was no literature that could possibly describe the beauty of his character to a justly degree. However, his enormous heart is one place to begin with."
